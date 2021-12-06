Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)?

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$79.19 and falling to the lows of US$65.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Minerals Technologies' current trading price of US$66.83 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Minerals Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Minerals Technologies?

Great news for investors – Minerals Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.42x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.22x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Minerals Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Minerals Technologies generate?

NYSE:MTX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 32% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Minerals Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MTX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MTX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Minerals Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Minerals Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Minerals Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

