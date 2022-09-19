Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)?

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Marten Transport’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Marten Transport Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 20%, trading at US$19.36 compared to my intrinsic value of $16.10. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that Marten Transport’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Marten Transport generate?

NasdaqGS:MRTN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Marten Transport, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Marten Transport, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MRTN’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MRTN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MRTN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Marten Transport and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Marten Transport, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

