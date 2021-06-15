Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings?

Good news, investors! Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $398.85, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings generate?

NYSE:LH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LH is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LH for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

