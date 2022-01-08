Is It Too Late To Consider Buying KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine KLA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is KLA worth?

According to my valuation model, KLA seems to be fairly priced at around 0.69% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy KLA today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $414.06, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that KLA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from KLA?

NasdaqGS:KLAC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 8th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. KLA's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? KLAC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KLAC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for KLA mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in KLA, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

