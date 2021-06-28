Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)?

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$33.06 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kirkland's' current trading price of US$22.82 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kirkland's’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Kirkland's?

Great news for investors – Kirkland's is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $33.97, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Kirkland's’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Kirkland's?

NasdaqGS:KIRK Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.7% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Kirkland's, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since KIRK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KIRK for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KIRK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Kirkland's at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Kirkland's, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Kirkland's, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

