Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)?

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$72.01 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$55.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kforce's current trading price of US$58.23 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kforce’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Kforce Worth?

Great news for investors – Kforce is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.5x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.23x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Kforce’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Kforce?

NasdaqGS:KFRC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.4% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Kforce. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KFRC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KFRC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KFRC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kforce you should be mindful of and 1 of these is significant.

If you are no longer interested in Kforce, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

