Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Jones Lang LaSalle’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Jones Lang LaSalle?

According to my valuation model, Jones Lang LaSalle seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Jones Lang LaSalle today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $326.52, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Jones Lang LaSalle’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Jones Lang LaSalle?

NYSE:JLL Earnings and Revenue Growth October 23rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Jones Lang LaSalle. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in JLL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JLL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Jones Lang LaSalle and we think they deserve your attention.

