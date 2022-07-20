Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)?

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$6.70 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$4.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Jerash Holdings (US)'s current trading price of US$5.16 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Jerash Holdings (US)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Jerash Holdings (US) still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.04x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.91x, which means if you buy Jerash Holdings (US) today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Jerash Holdings (US) should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Jerash Holdings (US)’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Jerash Holdings (US)?

NasdaqCM:JRSH Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Jerash Holdings (US)'s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? JRSH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at JRSH? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JRSH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for JRSH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Jerash Holdings (US) as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Jerash Holdings (US), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Jerash Holdings (US), you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.