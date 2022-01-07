Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)?

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$43.18 and falling to the lows of US$36.95. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Iridium Communications' current trading price of US$40.00 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Iridium Communications’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Iridium Communications?

Good news, investors! Iridium Communications is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $55.75, but it is currently trading at US$40.00 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Iridium Communications’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Iridium Communications?

NasdaqGS:IRDM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Iridium Communications. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IRDM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IRDM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IRDM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Iridium Communications as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Iridium Communications you should be aware of.

