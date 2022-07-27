Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Insperity’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Insperity?

Great news for investors – Insperity is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $146.45, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Insperity’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Insperity?

NYSE:NSP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Insperity. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NSP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NSP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NSP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Insperity at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Insperity.

If you are no longer interested in Insperity, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

