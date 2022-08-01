Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)?

While Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$18.07 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$15.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hooker Furnishings' current trading price of US$16.54 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hooker Furnishings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Hooker Furnishings?

Hooker Furnishings appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 36.8x is currently well-above the industry average of 8.17x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Hooker Furnishings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Hooker Furnishings generate?

NasdaqGS:HOFT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Hooker Furnishings' case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in HOFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe HOFT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HOFT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HOFT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hooker Furnishings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Hooker Furnishings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

