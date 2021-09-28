Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of US$78.64 to US$85.81 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Franklin Electric’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Franklin Electric worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17.40% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Franklin Electric today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $71.12, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Franklin Electric’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Franklin Electric look like?

NasdaqGS:FELE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Franklin Electric. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FELE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FELE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Franklin Electric, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Franklin Electric and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Franklin Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

