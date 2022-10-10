Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)?

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$12.15 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$8.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Costamare's current trading price of US$9.17 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Costamare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Costamare Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.27x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.17x, which means if you buy Costamare today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Costamare should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Costamare’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Costamare?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 2.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Costamare, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CMRE’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CMRE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMRE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

