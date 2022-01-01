Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Copart’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Copart worth?

Copart appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 36.09x is currently well-above the industry average of 28.04x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Copart’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Copart look like?

NasdaqGS:CPRT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Copart, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Copart, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CPRT’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CPRT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CPRT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Copart from their most recent forecasts. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Copart, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

