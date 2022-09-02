Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)?

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$33.77 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$20.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Citi Trends' current trading price of US$20.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Citi Trends’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Citi Trends?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Citi Trends’s ratio of 3.63x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.84x, which means if you buy Citi Trends today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Citi Trends should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Citi Trends’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Citi Trends generate?

NasdaqGS:CTRN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Citi Trends, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CTRN appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CTRN, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CTRN for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on CTRN should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Citi Trends you should be mindful of and 1 of these can't be ignored.

