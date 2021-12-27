Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)?

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$539 and falling to the lows of US$456. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bio-Techne's current trading price of US$495 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bio-Techne’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Bio-Techne worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$495 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 22% compared to my intrinsic value of $406.68. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Bio-Techne’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Bio-Techne generate?

NasdaqGS:TECH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Bio-Techne's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TECH’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TECH should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TECH for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TECH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Bio-Techne, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Bio-Techne, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

