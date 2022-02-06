Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)?

Let's talk about the popular Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$138 and falling to the lows of US$94.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Best Buy's current trading price of US$96.83 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Best Buy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Best Buy?

Great news for investors – Best Buy is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $154.57, but it is currently trading at US$96.83 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Best Buy’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Best Buy?

NYSE:BBY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -16% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Best Buy. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although BBY is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BBY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BBY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Best Buy (including 2 which can't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in Best Buy, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.