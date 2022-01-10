Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Axcelis Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Axcelis Technologies worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 29.49x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 31.13x, which means if you buy Axcelis Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Axcelis Technologies should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Axcelis Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Axcelis Technologies?

NasdaqGS:ACLS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Axcelis Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ACLS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ACLS? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACLS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ACLS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Axcelis Technologies and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Axcelis Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

