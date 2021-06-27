Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)?

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Arlo Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Arlo Technologies still cheap?

Good news, investors! Arlo Technologies is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $11.54, but it is currently trading at US$7.12 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Arlo Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Arlo Technologies?

NYSE:ARLO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 27th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Arlo Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 77%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ARLO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ARLO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ARLO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Arlo Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Arlo Technologies you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Arlo Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

