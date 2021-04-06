Is It Too Late To Consider Buying AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on AGCO’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in AGCO?

According to my valuation model, AGCO seems to be fairly priced at around 19.50% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AGCO today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $122.02, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because AGCO’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of AGCO look like?

NYSE:AGCO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 60% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AGCO. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AGCO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AGCO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that AGCO has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in AGCO, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

