Is It Too Late To Consider Buying A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$16.44 and falling to the lows of US$12.78. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether A10 Networks' current trading price of US$13.22 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at A10 Networks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is A10 Networks Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – A10 Networks is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.84x is currently well-below the industry average of 39.34x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, A10 Networks’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of A10 Networks look like?

NYSE:ATEN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of A10 Networks, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ATEN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ATEN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATEN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into A10 Networks, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for A10 Networks (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in A10 Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

