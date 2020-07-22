Is It Too Late to Buy the FAANG Stocks?

(0:30) - FOMO: Are You Feeling The Pressure To Buy FANG

(5:00) - Strategies To Help You Buy Into Stocks: Whats Right For You?

(11:30) - Are You Still Able To Invest In FANG?

(17:50) - Episode Roundup: FB, AAPL, AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #233 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss the FAANG stocks.

In February, she asked if the FAANG stocks were values as the coronavirus sell-off hit. But now, they’ve been on quite a run.

Here’s the year-to-date gains for each:

Facebook FB up 19.6%, Apple AAPL up 34%, Amazon AMZN up 73%, Netflix NFLX up 55% and Alphabet GOOGL up 16.8%.

This is what they look for the last 2 years. Apple is the leader over that period.

If you don’t buy now, will you be priced out forever?

Pressure to Join the Bandwagon

But with the FAANG stocks hitting new highs at least once a week, there’s a lot of pressure to suddenly jump on the bandwagon.

What should investors and traders do?

Is it too late to buy them? Or will this rally continue?

Two Tips for Investors and Traders

1. Know your goals. Every investor or trader has different goals. Do you have a 1-hour time horizon or a 10-year time horizon? Are you saving for a new beach house or for your retirement?

2. Have a plan. If you’re a short-term trader, that may mean having stops. Or maybe you will be a “buy the dip” buyer when shares retrace by 5% or 10% from their highs?

What else should investors and traders know about buying the FAANG stocks right now?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN, FB and GOOGL in her personal portfolio.]

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.