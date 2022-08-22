Is It Too Late to Buy Tesla Before the Split?

In this video, I will be talking about stock splits in general, and more specifically the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) split happening on Aug. 24, whether it is too late to buy shares, and what the company has been up to lately. I've talked about the past three stock splits, which were Alphabet, Amazon, and Shopify, and what investors should focus on.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 19, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2022.

