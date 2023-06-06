Is It Too Late to Buy Spotify Stock?

Audio streaming platform Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has brushed aside last year's blues and is off to a killer start in 2023. Shares are up 92% as tech stocks have regained their footing.

So, is there still time for investors to buy shares of Spotify, or is it too late? Let's dig into the numbers for a closer look.

Paid streaming is taking off

To determine if now is the right time to buy Spotify, we need to get the lay of the land. And when it comes to Spotify's business -- mostly music streaming -- business is booming.

The music industry is enjoying a renaissance, thanks to online platforms like Spotify that have made it easier -- and cheaper -- than ever before for music fans to access their favorite songs anytime, anywhere.

Over the last three years alone, according to Statista Consumer Insights, the share of Americans who are paying for a music streaming service has jumped from 35% to 43%.

It's all systems go for Spotify

While rising consumer demand is a great secular tailwind, the real reason behind Spotify's surging stock price is what the company is doing.

First, Spotify is still attracting new users. For its most recent quarter (the three months ending on March 30, 2023), the company reported 515 million daily active users. That's up 22% from the same quarter a year ago. Paid subscribers -- the company's bread and butter -- jumped 15% year over year to 210 million.

Accordingly, revenue growth is picking up. After bottoming out at 4% in late 2022, Spotify's revenue growth has bounced back to 9%. By getting its sales growth almost back into the double-digits, the company is proving it has plenty of room to expand.

Lastly, Spotify's management has embarked on some cost-cutting. Back in January, the company announced it was reducing its headcount by 6%. Even so, total expenses continue to climb, yet it's clear Spotify is tapping the brakes to keep costs from growing out of control.

Is Spotify stock a buy now?

This year's big rally might make some investors fear they missed their chance to own Spotify. However, the stock still remains more than 50% off its all-time high.

Moreover, on a valuation basis, shares trade at a price-to-sales multiple of 2.3 -- still well below the three-year average of 3.8.

So, while it's true that the best time to buy shares of Spotify has likely come and gone, long-term investors can still accumulate shares now at an attractive price.

10 stocks we like better than Spotify Technology

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Spotify Technology wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Jake Lerch has positions in Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.