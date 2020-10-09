Is it Too Late to Buy Solar Stocks?

Solar stocks have been burning bright the last few months. The NASDAQ OMX Solar Index is a sub sector index of the Green Economy Index. It is designed to track companies that produce energy through solar power. The Index is up from 1,000 to 2,300. Coming off the COVID lows, several stocks have more than doubled. Canadian Solar CSIQ, First Solar FSLR and SunPower SPWR are among the big winners. The Solar Industry ranks in the Top 48% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Among the three, SunPower is the only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SunPower has run from $2.64 to over $17 since March.

Now See All Our Private Trades

While today's Zacks Rank #1 new additions are being shared with the public, other trades are hidden from everyone but selected members. Would you like to peek behind the curtain and view them? Starting today, for the next month, you can follow all Zacks' private buys and sells in real time from value to momentum . . . from stocks under $10 to ETF and option moves . . . from insider trades to companies that are about to report positive earnings surprises (we've called them with 80%+ accuracy). You can even look inside portfolios so exclusive that they are normally closed to new investors. Click here for all Zacks trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.