Is It Too Late to Buy Marijuana Stocks?

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

In this video clip from Motley Fool Live recorded on Nov. 18, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina Jurney and longtime Motley Fool contributor Eric Volkman talk about weed companies and timing. Specifically, they address the concern many investors have had with the recent strength in such equities: Has the time to "get in near the ground floor" come and gone?

Corinne Cardina: So here's a question from Slido. Mabel asked, "Is it too late to buy cannabis stocks given the current valuation?"

Eric Volkman: No, I don't think it is. Cannabis stocks tend to be very volatile and in the past, they have been -- even with the latest run-up in stock prices -- in the past, they've been much higher than they are now. I don't think it's too late, I do think investors should be very selective. As I've said before, you want to keep very much an eye on how much cash they've got, how much cash they're burning. How carefully they've been in the current situation, how well they are preserving the precious capital they do have.

Corinne Cardina: Yeah, cash is king, but especially during an ongoing pandemic that has really come out as a theme recently.

