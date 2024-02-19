Is It Too Late to Buy Bitcoin?

As the digital drumbeat of the cryptocurrency march continues, many potential investors wonder if the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) party has already reached its peak. The leading cryptocurrency has gained 118% over the last year, including an 82% jump in just four months.

With Bitcoin's history of dramatic price peaks and the recent buzz around its upcoming "halving," it's only fair to pose the most obvious question: Did the Bitcoin train already leave investors behind, or is there still time to buy a ticket?

A look at the encrypted ledger

The allure of Bitcoin investments has always been twofold: the potential for significant returns and its suggested role as digital gold.

Historically, Bitcoin has rewarded the bold and the patient on a roughly four-year schedule.

Once per every 201,000 blocks of Bitcoin data processing, the rewards issued to miners is cut in half. The idea is to limit the inflation that comes with high-speed coin production, while also providing incentive for higher coin prices. After all, the work required to generate a new data block remains the same and the miners play a crucial role in validating Bitcoin transactions. To make economic sense out of expensive mining hardware and power bills, it's basically higher coin prices or bust.

So far, this pricing pattern has been pretty reliable. Prices tend to soar after each "halving" event, a pattern noted by enthusiasts and skeptics alike. The effect isn't immediate, with a lag of roughly 18 months from each halving event to the next price peak, but the long-term upward trend has been unstoppable so far.

With the next halving currently on track for April 29, another bull run seems highly likely. Recent price gains notwithstanding, this potential surge should take Bitcoin to a whole other level -- as it did after the halvings in May 2020, July 2016, and November 2012.

Market maturity and mainstream adoption

As the digital currency approaches a supply growth rate that is should duck under the growth rate of global gold production, Bitcoin's proposition as a store of value solidifies further. Bitcoin is finally turning into a digital version of physical gold for the purposes of long-term investments.

Bitcoin has gone by the moniker of "digital gold" since its invention in 2008. The original whitepaper that describes Bitcoin's technical function and long-term ambition compares the electricity and computing power of Bitcoin mining to digging physical gold out of the ground.

Comparisons to gold have never been more apt, as Ark Invest's Cathie Wood recently pointed out the incoming shift in Bitcoin's inflation rate post-halving. If the cryptocurrency's reaction to this event mirrors gold's response to changing scarcity levels, the impact could be seismic.

But Bitcoin is also still maturing and evolving, so it's not just about the numbers -- it's about belief in the system's resilience and usability in the real world.

The Bitcoin landscape of 2024 is quite different from its early days. With growing mainstream adoption and an increasing presence in the portfolios of institutional investors, Bitcoin's market maturity is advancing. There are Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds now, and the easy access to this user-friendly investment method could change the game in the long run. Many investors who'd never consider opening accounts with a crypto-trading service can now make direct investments in Bitcoin's price through their existing stock-trading accounts.

Yet, the pace of adoption can be unpredictable, and while the groundwork for wider acceptance is being laid, the future of Bitcoin's value remains a subject of heated debate.

As with any investment, the golden rule is diversification. Bitcoin may offer the potential for high returns, but it comes with its own set of caveats. The savvy investor should weigh these risks against their appetite for volatility and their conviction in cryptocurrency's long-term future.

It's a long way to Tipperary (even if you're buying your ticket in Bitcoin)

So, is it too late to buy Bitcoin? The answer isn't a simple yes or no -- it's a personal calculus based on risk tolerance, market understanding, and a bit of that old-fashioned gut feeling.

While past performance isn't indicative of future results, Bitcoin's track record post-halving events can't be ignored. The crypto giant remains a speculative asset, with the potential for both dramatic gains and significant downturns. Still, the system has proven effective in driving coin prices higher in the next year and a half after each halving even, and I don't see why the next tweak should be different. If anything, Bitcoin feels more relevant than ever as a promising hedge against any national currency's inflation and an inherently digital banking system may be inevitable.

Investors considering a seat on the Bitcoin bandwagon now should do so with eyes wide open to the encrypted currency's capricious nature and the exciting but uncertain future that lies ahead. But it's safe to say that you didn't miss the train yet, if the historical pattern of post-halving price trends continues.

Remember, investing in Bitcoin is not about catching the wave at the lowest possible price to get out at the perfectly timed peak. Instead, you're building a reserve of reliable value, like a digital version of physical gold. Imagine buying some Bitcoin at the worst possible times, like the $1,152 peak in December 2013 or the $17,760 spike four years later. Those entry prices would easily give you market-beating returns at today's level near $51,800 per Bitcoin.

It's not about perfect timing. The real investor value in Bitcoin should develop over the years and decades to come. In my view, you're not late to this resilient party at all.

Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.