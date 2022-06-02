Is It Too Late to Buy Amazon Before the Split?

In this video, I will be talking about stock splits and more specifically the upcoming Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) split happening on June 3, 2022 and whether it is too late to buy shares.

Shares of the e-commerce giant haven't performed well this year. The stock is down close to 30% year to date and flat since June 2020.

But since last week's lows, the stock is up close to 20% in anticipation of the split.

Amazon Web Services is why I keep adding shares on weakness. In Q1, AWS revenue grew 37% and accelerated from the 32% growth in the same quarter last year.

Amazon's advertising side grew 23% year over year to $7.87 billion, which means it is bigger than YouTube, and there are no signs of it slowing down.

While the more mature business segments aren't growing much, investors should be looking at the faster-growing ones such as AWS and advertising.

Retail will eventually return to normal as we figure out how to navigate the inflationary environment.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 1, 2022. The video was published on June 2, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

