Is it too early to buy the dip? How to handle volatility

While the stock market is starting to show signs of turning around volatility is still present. Adding to the complexities is the conflicting macro news that investors are getting. The most recent jobs report was strong despite signs growth is slowing, and the Fed is slamming on the breaks. For short-term investors and that nearer retirement, it might still be a bit before you jump back in. However, many on the street are telling young and long-term investors to get back in the market. Sectors like tech are turning around and acquisitions will be very fruitful for the long-run growth of the industry. Hedge funds are still running high on cash and in ultra-low exposures post-GFC, which could be a sign the end isn’t quite here yet.

Finsum: The next GDP release will be critical for the economy, if things are moderate and inflation isn’t extreme equities could rally.

