Is It Time to Worry About Roblox's Growth?

Today's video focuses on recent price action, current news, and growth opportunities for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA). Roblox recently shared its February metrics, and the company is still seeing growth in daily active users. Electronic Arts recently released a new game, and it's a company investors should watch during this correction. Here are some highlights from the video.

Roblox reported its February 2022 key metrics on March 15. The report shows both bullish and bearish perspectives. The company saw daily active users grow 28% year over year (YoY) on the bullish side. On the bearish side, Roblox saw a 2%-4% decrease in bookings, driven by a 24%-25% decrease in estimated bookings per daily active user. It seems Roblox is still driving new players to its platform, but it's unable to keep its prior monetization rate. The decrease in monetization could be a sign of international growth. The NPD Group also shared some February numbers showing total video game sales in the U.S. Total video game sales have dropped roughly 6% YoY, driven by a considerable decrease in video game hardware and video game accessories. Electronic Arts reported its Q3 FY 2022 results on Feb. 1. The company is fundamentally in a great place, even though guidance did not meet analyst expectations, causing the stock price to drop. Q3 was the largest quarter for net bookings, cash generation, and underlying profit, driven by its EA Sports portfolio and the strength of Apex Legends.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 21, 2022. The video was published on March 21, 2022.



