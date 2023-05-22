Is It Time to Sell Nvidia Stock? NVDA Stock Analysis and Earnings Preview

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been on an epic rally since the lows of $108 in October 2022. With the AI-fueled stock up over 117% year to date and nearly 300% in just over six months, is it time for a pullback? The video below provides Nvidia stock analysis, valuation metrics, technical analysis, an earnings preview, and my thoughts. I'll also share what I'm doing with NVDA stock in my million-dollar growth portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 22, 2023. The video was published on May 22, 2023.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.