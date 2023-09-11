Is It Time to Sell Block Stock and Look Elsewhere?

In this video, I will talk about Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, and the recent outage that could hurt the company in the short term. I am currently debating whether I should sell, hold, or buy more shares. Adyen or PayPal are other companies in the fintech space I am currently looking at.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Sept. 8, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 10, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Block

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen, Block, and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.