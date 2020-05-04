Is It Time To Gamble on Casino Stocks?

Every time I write, whether in these pages or elsewhere, about individual stocks and trade ideas, I work on the assumption that readers are aware of something fundamental about trading and investing: it involves risk. Still, there are times when that deserves saying, outright and up front, and this is one of those times.

The trick is to be aware of the risk and control it as best you can which means using stops where possible, constantly reviewing positions, and avoiding unnecessary risk.

Until now, as I have looked for things to buy on this drop, I have avoided the hardest-hit stocks. They have been hit hard for a reason. At some point, consumers will return to cruise lines, mall-based retailers, airlines and the like, but there is no way of knowing how long that will take, nor if there will be any long-term changes in behavior. By the time those questions are settled, it may be too late for some.

There are plenty of other beaten down stocks that don’t face the same issues, however, but still have enormous upside. You can give yourself a shot at that upside without exposure to the possibility of total loss, so to invest in sectors and industries that have been directly affected is simply to take on unnecessary risk.

I will make an exception, though, and it is in an unlikely place -- casino stocks.

There are two reasons for that. The first is that, as compared to some of the other high-risk industries, most casino companies have fairly strong balance sheets.

MGM Properties (MGM), Wynn (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS), for example have current ratios of 2.89, 1.44 and 1.44 again, versus, say, Delta Airlines, with a current ratio of 0.53. The current ratio shows the ability of a company to meet short-term financial obligations, or the likelihood of it remaining solvent. A higher number is generally better, and anything below 1.0 suggests that the company will struggle to remain liquid over the next year.

Those relatively high current ratios for casino companies are not an accident. The three mentioned above have been focused on strengthening their balance sheets for a while, a strategy that is paying off right now. MGM, which released earnings last Thursday, missed expectations, for example, but still adding nearly a billion dollars to their cash on hand as compared to the previous quarter.

Of course, none of that matters if no one goes to the casinos for a few years, and to some people that might seem like a distinct possibility. After all, casinos are crowded spaces where people handle chips and cards, things that could easily carry the coronavirus. Even the simple of act of getting to some place like Las Vegas involves flying for most people which should, in theory, keep them away from said casinos.

All that is true, but assuming that those things will stop gamblers from going to casinos once they reopen ignores the fact that they are gamblers. Macau casino properties in particular have recovered quickly from previous pandemics, so there is evidence that gamblers will return, whatever the potential risks.

That would suggest that a “safer” play among these stocks may be Wynn, that generates a lot of their revenue from Macau. LVS also has high exposure there while MGM does not. MGM does, however, have the most cash on hand and a strong regional presence in the U.S. Those are casinos that people drive to rather than fly to, so can be expected to be generating some revenue a bit sooner than the big Vegas properties.

Even though the big gaming companies all have different characteristics, however, that is not showing right now in the stocks. MGM’s miss on Thursday evening caused other casino stocks to lose ground alongside it, a trend that looks to be continuing this morning. With that renewed drop in these stocks after a pretty solid recovery from the lows, even some normally cautious Wall Street analysts are saying positive things about casinos and looking at their long-term value.

There is some disagreement among them as to which is the better play, but the best strategy may be to buy all three, MGM, LVS and WYNN, as short to medium-term trades that can benefit as plans to re-open are released. Once the details of those plans are known and we begin to see their effects, you can move into the best positioned for the longer-term or get out of them all, depending on the evidence.

As I said, this is a risky trade, which I suppose is only fitting for a casino trade, but with a lot of bad news priced in, evidence that these companies can survive for a while and taking into account the resilience of their clientele, there is enough upside potential to make the risk worth taking.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.