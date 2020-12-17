Is It Time To Exit Xilinx Stock?

Xilinx stock (NASDAQ: XLNX) is up more than 50% since the beginning of this year, and at the current price near $149 per share, we believe that Xilinx stock has a potential downside of around 20%.

Why is that? Our belief stems from the fact that Xilinx stock is up a strong 75% since late 2018. Some of this gain has come since October 2020, when AMD agreed to an all-stock deal to acquire Xilinx, wherein Xilinx investors will receive 1.72 shares of AMD for every share of Xilinx. AMD expects to close this deal by the end of 2021. However, in the near term, after posting weak Q2 2021 numbers, and with industrial demand not back to pre-Covid levels, we believe Xilinx stock could head lower. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 75% Change In Xilinx Stock Between 2018 And Now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

Xilinx manufactures semiconductor devices used across a variety of sectors such as aerospace, defense, AI/ML, data center, and communications. Xilinx stock’s rise came due to a 28% rise in revenue, which combined with a 1% increase in the outstanding share count, translated into an 27% rise in revenue per share (RPS).

However, its P/S multiple dropped from 8.6x in 2018 to 8.1x in 2019, but has since risen to 11.9x so far this year, and we believe the stock could see significant downside, owing to weak Q2 ’21 numbers and the potential weakness from a recession driven by the Covid outbreak.

So what’s the likely trigger and timing to this downside?

The global spread of Coronavirus has led to a surge in online activity and data center usage, which should lead to a rise in demand from the data center, communications, and AI/ML sectors. However, the drop in demand from other sectors that use Xilinx’s semiconductor products, namely demand from the automotive, industrial, aerospace, and defense industries will likely outweigh data center demand. This is evident from Xilinx’s Q2 ’21 earnings in October, where revenue came in at $767 million, down 8% from $833 million in Q2 2020. Further, EPS dropped more than 10% from $0.90 to $0.79, but a closer look reveals that operating margins actually rose from 24.4% to 26.8% over this period, and the drop in EPS was largely due to a rise in interest expense and a higher effective tax rate.

Despite this, we expect revenues to stay weak in the near to medium term, and this will eventually reflect on the company’s profitability, leading to a drop in operating margins. Further, if there isn’t clear evidence of containment of the virus anytime soon, we believe the stock will see its P/S multiple decline from the current level of 11.9x to around 10x, which combined with a reduction in revenues and margins could result in the stock price shrinking to as low as $120, a downside of almost 20% from the current price near $149.

