Is It Time To Consider Buying Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)?

While Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Watts Water Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Watts Water Technologies Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Watts Water Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $160.70, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Watts Water Technologies’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Watts Water Technologies generate?

NYSE:WTS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Watts Water Technologies, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? WTS seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WTS for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on WTS should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Watts Water Technologies (1 is significant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Watts Water Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

