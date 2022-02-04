Is It Time To Consider Buying Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)?

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$230 and falling to the lows of US$188. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Verisk Analytics' current trading price of US$197 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Verisk Analytics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Verisk Analytics?

According to my valuation model, Verisk Analytics seems to be fairly priced at around 8.74% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Verisk Analytics today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $181.11, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Verisk Analytics’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Verisk Analytics look like?

NasdaqGS:VRSK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Verisk Analytics' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VRSK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VRSK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Verisk Analytics, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Verisk Analytics you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Verisk Analytics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

