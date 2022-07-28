Is It Time To Consider Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)?

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$156 and falling to the lows of US$100. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Universal Health Services' current trading price of US$109 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Universal Health Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Universal Health Services Worth?

Great news for investors – Universal Health Services is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Universal Health Services’s ratio of 10.5x is below its peer average of 19.95x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. However, given that Universal Health Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Universal Health Services?

NYSE:UHS Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Universal Health Services, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 4.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since UHS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UHS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy UHS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

