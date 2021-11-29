Is It Time To Consider Buying Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)?

Let's talk about the popular Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Union Pacific’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Union Pacific worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 0.65% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Union Pacific today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $238.24, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Union Pacific’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Union Pacific look like?

NYSE:UNP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Union Pacific. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in UNP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UNP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Union Pacific and you'll want to know about this.

