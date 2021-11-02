Is It Time To Consider Buying Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Trip.com Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Trip.com Group?

Great news for investors – Trip.com Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $47.77, but it is currently trading at US$29.42 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Trip.com Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Trip.com Group generate?

NasdaqGS:TCOM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Trip.com Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 39%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TCOM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TCOM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TCOM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Trip.com Group at this point in time. Be aware that Trip.com Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is significant...

