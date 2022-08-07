Is It Time To Consider Buying Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$51.18 and falling to the lows of US$33.52. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Trinseo's current trading price of US$34.75 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Trinseo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Trinseo Worth?

Good news, investors! Trinseo is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Trinseo’s ratio of 5.44x is below its peer average of 15.59x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Trinseo’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Trinseo generate?

NYSE:TSE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 0.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Trinseo, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TSE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TSE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TSE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Trinseo.

If you are no longer interested in Trinseo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

