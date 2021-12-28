Is It Time To Consider Buying Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Trex Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Trex Company worth?

Trex Company appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Trex Company’s ratio of 69.35x is above its peer average of 21.59x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Building industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Trex Company’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Trex Company generate?

NYSE:TREX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Trex Company's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TREX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe TREX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TREX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TREX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Trex Company is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Trex Company, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

