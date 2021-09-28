Is It Time To Consider Buying The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)?

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$23.64 and falling to the lows of US$19.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Western Union's current trading price of US$20.66 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Western Union’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Western Union?

Great news for investors – Western Union is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $30.20, but it is currently trading at US$20.66 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Western Union’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Western Union?

NYSE:WU Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Western Union, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since WU is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WU for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Western Union, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Western Union has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Western Union, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.