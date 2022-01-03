Is It Time To Consider Buying The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)?

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$104 and falling to the lows of US$60.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Joint's current trading price of US$65.69 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Joint’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Joint?

Joint is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 53.89x is currently well-above the industry average of 23.93x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Joint’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Joint look like?

NasdaqCM:JYNT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Joint, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe JYNT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JYNT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Joint has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Joint, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

