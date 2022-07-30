Is It Time To Consider Buying The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)?

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Howard Hughes’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Howard Hughes Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Howard Hughes is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $115.84, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Howard Hughes’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Howard Hughes look like?

NYSE:HHC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Howard Hughes, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HHC is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HHC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HHC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Howard Hughes as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Howard Hughes (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Howard Hughes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.