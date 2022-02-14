Is It Time To Consider Buying The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$538 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$409. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Boston Beer Company's current trading price of US$433 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Boston Beer Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Boston Beer Company still cheap?

Boston Beer Company appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 53.41x is currently well-above the industry average of 33.14x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Boston Beer Company’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Boston Beer Company?

NYSE:SAM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Boston Beer Company. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SAM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SAM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SAM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Boston Beer Company you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Boston Beer Company, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

