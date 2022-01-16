Is It Time To Consider Buying The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)?

Let's talk about the popular The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$25.66 and falling to the lows of US$22.96. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AES' current trading price of US$23.06 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AES’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is AES still cheap?

Good news, investors! AES is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 28.63x is currently well-below the industry average of 67.12x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that AES’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of AES look like?

NYSE:AES Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. AES' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AES is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AES for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AES. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about AES as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that AES has 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in AES, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

