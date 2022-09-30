Is It Time To Consider Buying Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$68.49 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$58.23. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Textron's current trading price of US$59.05 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Textron’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Textron Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Textron is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Textron’s ratio of 15.56x is below its peer average of 23.27x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry. What’s more interesting is that, Textron’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Textron generate?

NYSE:TXT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 30th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Textron's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TXT is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TXT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TXT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

