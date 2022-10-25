Nasdaq-Listed Companies
TNDM

Is It Time To Consider Buying Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)?

Contributor
Simply Wall St Simply Wall St
Published

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Tandem Diabetes Care’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Tandem Diabetes Care?

Good news, investors! Tandem Diabetes Care is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $71.17, but it is currently trading at US$54.87 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Tandem Diabetes Care’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Tandem Diabetes Care generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
NasdaqGM:TNDM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 25th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Tandem Diabetes Care's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 50%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TNDM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TNDM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TNDM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Tandem Diabetes Care mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Tandem Diabetes Care, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TNDM

Latest Nasdaq-Listed Companies Videos

Behind the Bell: Hologic

Oct 14, 2022

Simply Wall St

We help you make informed decisions by giving you access to institutional quality data and analysis presented visually.

Learn More

Explore Nasdaq-Listed Companies

Explore

Most Popular