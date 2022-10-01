Is It Time To Consider Buying Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$114 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$85.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Skyworks Solutions' current trading price of US$85.27 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Skyworks Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Skyworks Solutions?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Skyworks Solutions’s ratio of 10.53x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.46x, which means if you buy Skyworks Solutions today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Skyworks Solutions should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Skyworks Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Skyworks Solutions generate?

NasdaqGS:SWKS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 1st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Skyworks Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SWKS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SWKS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SWKS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SWKS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Skyworks Solutions at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Skyworks Solutions and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Skyworks Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

