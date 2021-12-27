Is It Time To Consider Buying SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)?

Let's talk about the popular SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine SiteOne Landscape Supply’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is SiteOne Landscape Supply still cheap?

SiteOne Landscape Supply is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that SiteOne Landscape Supply’s ratio of 46.32x is above its peer average of 20.01x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since SiteOne Landscape Supply’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will SiteOne Landscape Supply generate?

NYSE:SITE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SiteOne Landscape Supply's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SITE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SITE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SITE for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SITE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with SiteOne Landscape Supply, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in SiteOne Landscape Supply, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

